Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share on Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

Janus Henderson Group has raised its dividend payment by 125.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Janus Henderson Group has a dividend payout ratio of 42.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Janus Henderson Group to earn $3.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.2%.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Shares of JHG opened at $37.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.87. Janus Henderson Group has a twelve month low of $16.89 and a twelve month high of $37.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.84, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.48.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $644.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.07 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JHG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.32.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.