Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 2,681 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,681 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $4,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 97.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,865,000 after acquiring an additional 49,933 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1,916.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 475.0% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 365,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,047,000 after buying an additional 301,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $939,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,184.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 9,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total transaction of $1,059,811.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,874,564.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,970 shares of company stock valued at $3,709,211 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $119.46 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $35.05 and a 12-month high of $119.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.53 and its 200-day moving average is $89.96. The stock has a market cap of $36.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $2.22. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 19.38%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DFS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.13.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

