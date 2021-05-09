Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $4.83 Million Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 23.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,068 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $4,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Xcel Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,615,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,861,000 after purchasing an additional 252,897 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 33,975,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,160,000 after buying an additional 1,168,898 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,803,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,593,000 after buying an additional 784,352 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,426,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,093,000 after acquiring an additional 323,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,946,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,458,000 after purchasing an additional 46,119 shares in the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $71.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $38.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.07 and a fifty-two week high of $76.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.42.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.32%.

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,500 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $107,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,417,057.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher B. Clark sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total transaction of $428,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,378,965 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on XEL. TheStreet upgraded Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (down from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.43.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

