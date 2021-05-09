Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $3.85 Million Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,549 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $3,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DAL. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 186,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,006,000 after buying an additional 28,850 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,773,000. Fagan Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,710,000. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,133,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $286,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,597 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $40,178,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $2,633,067.56. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

DAL stock opened at $46.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.85.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

