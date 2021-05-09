Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 28.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,732 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $4,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,996,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,620,000 after buying an additional 322,796 shares during the period. Bank of Italy grew its holdings in Ferrari by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 1,993,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,594,000 after acquiring an additional 165,750 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $439,841,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,800,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,361,000 after purchasing an additional 240,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,362,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,686,000 after purchasing an additional 57,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferrari alerts:

RACE stock opened at $200.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.04 billion, a PE ratio of 64.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.93. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $150.97 and a 12 month high of $233.66.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 34.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were paid a $1.0445 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RACE. HSBC cut Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Ferrari from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $269.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.43.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari (NYSE:RACE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.