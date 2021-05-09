Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 33.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,482 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $4,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 352.7% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 84,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after buying an additional 65,562 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 28,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Cubic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth $777,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 127,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after buying an additional 27,059 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

IRM opened at $41.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.24. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $21.54 and a 1 year high of $41.83. The stock has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.78, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 107.86%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Iron Mountain presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

In other Iron Mountain news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $40,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,611,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ernest W. Cloutier sold 56,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $2,246,671.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,643,671.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,779 shares of company stock valued at $3,505,253 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

