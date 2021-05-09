Jamf (BATS:JAMF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jamf (BATS:JAMF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jamf Holding Corp. provides technology solutions. Jamf Holding Corp. is based in Minneapolis, United States. “

JAMF has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Jamf from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Jamf in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up from $43.00) on shares of Jamf in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of JAMF stock opened at $32.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.22 and its 200 day moving average is $35.01.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $76.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.57 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CAO Ian Goodkind sold 8,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total value of $300,599.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,708 shares in the company, valued at $431,055.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jill Putman sold 913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $36,538.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,113.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 308,307 shares of company stock valued at $10,984,525 over the last 90 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Jamf by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Jamf by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Jamf by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Jamf during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Jamf by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

