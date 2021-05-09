Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Bought by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $5,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in J. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,767,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,451,000 after buying an additional 716,744 shares in the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,138,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 538,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,720,000 after buying an additional 295,559 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 150.8% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 432,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,161,000 after buying an additional 259,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 984,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,266,000 after buying an additional 192,798 shares in the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on J. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $129.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $129.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Jacobs Engineering Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.85.

Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $139.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.72, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.35. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.17 and a 52 week high of $141.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $2,892,377.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 181,590 shares in the company, valued at $24,558,231.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $503,703.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,282,194.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

