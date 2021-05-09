J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Takes $207,000 Position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PHO. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 4,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 67.7% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 110.5% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 13,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 6,994 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PHO stock opened at $53.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.91. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 1 year low of $31.43 and a 1 year high of $53.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

