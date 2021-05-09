J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Makes New $196,000 Investment in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,934 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in People’s United Financial by 1,543.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,306,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,910,000 after buying an additional 14,374,649 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in People’s United Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $53,646,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 4,390.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,465,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432,626 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,071,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the 4th quarter worth $12,418,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBCT opened at $18.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $19.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.01. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.26.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $480.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.07 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.183 per share. This is a positive change from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.52%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.63.

In other news, President Jeffrey J. Tengel sold 61,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total transaction of $1,111,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 247,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,501,606.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director George P. Carter sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total value of $183,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,825.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 226,390 shares of company stock worth $4,103,530 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

People's United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

