J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys New Holdings in Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Romeo Power in the 4th quarter worth about $44,281,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Romeo Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,661,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Romeo Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,996,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Romeo Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,048,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Romeo Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,313,000. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Romeo Power in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Williams Financial Group lowered Romeo Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.70 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Romeo Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Romeo Power from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on Romeo Power from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Romeo Power has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.43.

Shares of RMO stock opened at $7.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.76. Romeo Power, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.91 and a 12 month high of $38.90.

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $4.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 million.

Romeo Power, Inc, an energy storage technology company, designs and manufactures lithium-ion battery modules and packs for commercial electric vehicles in North America. The company operates through two segments, Romeo Power North America and Joint Venture Support. It also offers battery management systems; and design, research and development, and other engineering related services.

