J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

JSAIY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of J Sainsbury from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Friday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of J Sainsbury from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J Sainsbury from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. J Sainsbury currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.00.

JSAIY stock opened at $14.16 on Wednesday. J Sainsbury has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $14.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.59.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The company operates various store formats, including convenience stores and supermarkets.

