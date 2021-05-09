J Kevin Mccarthy Sells 12,500 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Stock

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 12,500 shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $645,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,279,353.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

J Kevin Mccarthy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 19th, J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total transaction of $1,637,650.00.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $51.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.83 and a 200 day moving average of $42.86. The stock has a market cap of $45.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $31.24 and a 12 month high of $51.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BK. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 909,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,597,000 after buying an additional 72,942 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 49,973 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,363,000 after buying an additional 5,959 shares in the last quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC purchased a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,061,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,301,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,256,000 after buying an additional 23,881 shares in the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on BK. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the Investment Services and Investment Management segments. The Investment Services segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

