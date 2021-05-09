Ixcoin Price Hits $0.64 on Exchanges (IXC)

Ixcoin (CURRENCY:IXC) traded up 4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 9th. During the last seven days, Ixcoin has traded 68.8% higher against the dollar. One Ixcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.64 or 0.00001131 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ixcoin has a total market capitalization of $13.61 million and $377.00 worth of Ixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ixcoin Profile

Ixcoin (CRYPTO:IXC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ixcoin’s total supply is 21,189,499 coins. Ixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Ixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ixcoin is www.ixcoin.net . The Reddit community for Ixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/ixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ixcoin (IXC) is a fork of Bitcoin with twice the inflation rate of 96 Ixcoins per block and the same 21 million total limit. Ixcoin is intended to closely mirror code updates to Bitcoin to allow for easy interoperability with Bitcoin-related third party services and APIs. IXCoin can be merge mined with bitcoin. “

Ixcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ixcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

