Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $1.00 price objective on the healthcare company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “IsoRay, Inc. is a medical technology company that produces therapeutic radioactive isotopes. Through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc., develops, manufactures and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases. The Company is engaged in the production and sales of Cesium-131 (Cs-131) brachytherapy seeds. Brachytherapy seeds are small devices containing a therapeutic dose of radiation used in an interstitial radiation procedure. The brachytherapy procedure places radioactive seeds as close as possible to (in or near) the cancerous tumor. The Cs-131 includes radioisotope in the treatment of all malignant tumors, such as prostate cancer, brain cancer, breast cancer, colorectal cancer, gynecological cancer, lung cancer, liver cancer, ocular melanoma and pancreatic cancer. The Company’s Proxcelan Cesium-131 seed is classified as a Class II device. The Company competes with Varian Medical Systems, Siemens Healthcare, Elekta AB and Accuray Incorporated. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ISR. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Isoray from $1.25 to $2.10 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Isoray in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a buy rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1.77.

ISR opened at $0.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $123.97 million, a P/E ratio of -17.56 and a beta of 1.85. Isoray has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $2.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.45.

Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The healthcare company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Isoray had a negative net margin of 34.32% and a negative return on equity of 58.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 million. Equities research analysts expect that Isoray will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISR. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Isoray in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Isoray by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 120,143 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 53,205 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Isoray by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 610,500 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 68,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Isoray in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Isoray in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. 7.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Isoray

