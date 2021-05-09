Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Receives $1.77 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.96.

ISR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Isoray from $1.25 to $2.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Isoray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on Isoray in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:ISR traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.88. 655,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,991,138. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.56 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.45. Isoray has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $2.81.

Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The healthcare company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Isoray had a negative return on equity of 58.76% and a negative net margin of 34.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Isoray will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Isoray in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Isoray in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Isoray by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 610,500 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 68,000 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Isoray in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Isoray by 164.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,348,532 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 837,832 shares during the period. 7.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Isoray

Isoray, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma.

