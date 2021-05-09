iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Shares Sold by Ifrah Financial Services Inc.

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock opened at $266.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $257.72 and a 200-day moving average of $247.94. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1-year low of $204.20 and a 1-year high of $268.40.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

