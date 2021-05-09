iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Stordahl Capital Management Inc.

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guidance Point Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 173,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 37.4% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,549 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.29. 1,698,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,364,396. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.04. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $45.88 and a 1 year high of $70.52.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

