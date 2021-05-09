iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lowered its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 3.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 115,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,335 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $18,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

IWN stock opened at $166.97 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $78.13 and a 1 year high of $170.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $161.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.78.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.