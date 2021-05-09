iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by Hengehold Capital Management LLC

Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 3.0% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $21,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWM. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,313,000 after purchasing an additional 17,822 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $1,367,000. Private Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $479,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 124.9% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 321.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IWM stock opened at $225.39 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.18 and a fifty-two week high of $234.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.49.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

