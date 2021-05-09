iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) is Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up approximately 11.6% of Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $23,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 211.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 171,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,275,000 after acquiring an additional 116,552 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 7,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the period.

Shares of IWD stock opened at $161.78 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $100.93 and a 1 year high of $161.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.14.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

