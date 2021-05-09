iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Stake Cut by Guidance Point Advisors LLC

Guidance Point Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,828,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,057,953,000 after buying an additional 7,973,660 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 16,714,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $891,553,000 after buying an additional 90,576 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,042.5% in the fourth quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 9,959,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,607,000 after buying an additional 9,642,566 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 143.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,513,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $439,875,000 after buying an additional 5,018,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14,685.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,140,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $358,915,000 after buying an additional 8,085,447 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

EEM stock opened at $54.69 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.56 and a 1 year high of $58.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.08.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Read More: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.