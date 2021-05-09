iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 602 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 4,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.8% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 324,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,647,000 after acquiring an additional 74,677 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 34.9% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 21,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 136,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,345,000 after acquiring an additional 7,256 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $80.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.70. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $80.45.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

