iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE) by 12,067.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 66,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,250 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF were worth $2,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA DVYE opened at $40.68 on Friday. iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a one year low of $29.14 and a one year high of $40.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.10.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.