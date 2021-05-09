InvestDigital Price Tops $0.0089 on Major Exchanges (IDT)

InvestDigital (CURRENCY:IDT) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 8th. InvestDigital has a total market capitalization of $1.04 million and approximately $173,379.00 worth of InvestDigital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, InvestDigital has traded down 28.1% against the US dollar. One InvestDigital coin can now be bought for $0.0089 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.23 or 0.00081900 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00021584 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.98 or 0.00062804 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $464.40 or 0.00788596 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.02 or 0.00103622 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,516.12 or 0.09366922 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.83 or 0.00043862 BTC.

InvestDigital Profile

InvestDigital is a coin. It launched on January 13th, 2018. InvestDigital’s total supply is 795,667,679 coins and its circulating supply is 117,059,426 coins. The official website for InvestDigital is investdigital.info

According to CryptoCompare, “InvestDigital implements the use of Ethereum blockchain as an asset management toolset and protocol. The ETH software gives the platform a high processing ability on smart contract and low latency data services. The InvestDigital ecosystem uses a unified InvestDigital Token or IDT, which safeguards the ecology while facilitating the flow of members in and out InvestDigital community. “

Buying and Selling InvestDigital

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InvestDigital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InvestDigital should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy InvestDigital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

