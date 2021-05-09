Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Bought by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,051 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $852,020,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,432.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 92,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,539,000 after buying an additional 86,700 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 298,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $243,989,000 after buying an additional 83,989 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 973,997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $796,827,000 after buying an additional 77,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 585,215.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 76,091 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,250,000 after buying an additional 76,078 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $857.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $790.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $765.56. The firm has a market cap of $101.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.62, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $501.13 and a 1-year high of $893.79.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 10,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.99, for a total transaction of $9,045,577.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,927,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Curet Myriam sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $866.44, for a total transaction of $758,135.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,580.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,397 shares of company stock valued at $36,032,921. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $780.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $804.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $805.95.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

