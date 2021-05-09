Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 30.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 77,700 shares during the period. Intuit makes up approximately 0.7% of Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Intuit were worth $68,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in Intuit by 1,600.0% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INTU. Evercore ISI raised Intuit from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Intuit from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $460.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on Intuit from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Intuit from $383.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $431.65.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total transaction of $148,286.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,030.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total value of $909,108.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,268.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $401.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $109.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $400.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $378.04. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $270.91 and a fifty-two week high of $423.74.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 35.98%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

