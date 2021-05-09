Intrua Financial LLC Trims Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Intrua Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPTL. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 5,941 shares during the period. McAdam LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 286,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,411,000 after buying an additional 69,894 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $605,000.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $39.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.60 and its 200-day moving average is $42.68. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $38.28 and a 12 month high of $49.19.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

