Intrua Financial LLC Purchases 615 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Intrua Financial LLC increased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,490 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BA. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing in the first quarter worth $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in The Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Boeing by 188.7% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Nord/LB lowered The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.14.

Shares of BA opened at $235.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.89 and a 1 year high of $278.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.24.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. The Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.70) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

