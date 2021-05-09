Intrua Financial LLC Makes New Investment in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Intrua Financial LLC bought a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 14,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,302,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKW. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 37.5% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WJ Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKW opened at $137.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $150.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.26. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 12-month low of $67.27 and a 12-month high of $191.13.

