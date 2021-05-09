Intrua Financial LLC Has $21.64 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Intrua Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 58.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,494 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 5.5% of Intrua Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $21,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 774.2% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,415,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,698,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795,555 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,228,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,719,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,034 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,620.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,122,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $352,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,247 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $109,809,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,262,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $396,202,000 after acquiring an additional 331,187 shares during the last quarter. 47.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $334.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $329.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $317.91. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $215.99 and a one year high of $342.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

