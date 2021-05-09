Intrua Financial LLC Has $1.63 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intrua Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 28.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,043 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,131 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its stake in shares of Intel by 3.2% during the first quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 5,017 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 0.8% during the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 22,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Intel by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,443 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intel by 0.9% in the first quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,141 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC stock opened at $57.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $232.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.56.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Intel from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 target price on Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.59.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.