Intrua Financial LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Intrua Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 133.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,887 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF makes up about 1.2% of Intrua Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Intrua Financial LLC owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $4,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 753,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,584,000 after purchasing an additional 162,690 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $98,334,000. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 22.2% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 25,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 142.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 15,599 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,683,000.

Shares of BLV opened at $99.78 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $95.80 and a 12-month high of $117.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.33.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

