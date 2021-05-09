Intrua Financial LLC Acquires 767 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Intrua Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period.

Shares of SDY opened at $127.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.09. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $78.44 and a twelve month high of $127.07.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

