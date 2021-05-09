Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($2.68) Per Share (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report released on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($2.68) for the year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 1,985.32% and a negative return on equity of 48.27%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intra-Cellular Therapies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $35.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.24. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $17.26 and a fifty-two week high of $40.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,158,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $208,946,000 after purchasing an additional 259,565 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 7,351 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 164,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 1st quarter valued at $459,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 5,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total transaction of $203,316.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,981,512.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 27,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $1,092,437.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,161,239 shares in the company, valued at $45,555,405.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,207 shares of company stock worth $1,812,703. 18.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults. It is also developing lumateperone, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of bipolar depression, as well as to treat autism spectrum disorder, and sleep disorders associated with neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders.

