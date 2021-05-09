International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The transportation company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. International Seaways had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 26.02%.

INSW stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.45. The stock had a trading volume of 345,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,323. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.13. International Seaways has a twelve month low of $12.44 and a twelve month high of $24.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.38 million, a P/E ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. International Seaways’s payout ratio is 39.34%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INSW shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on International Seaways from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered International Seaways from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. International Seaways has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 12, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 36 vessels, including 11 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 4 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 4 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

