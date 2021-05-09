International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.20.

A number of analysts have recently commented on INSW shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded International Seaways from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on International Seaways from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in International Seaways by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in International Seaways by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in International Seaways by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in International Seaways in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in International Seaways in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INSW traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $20.45. 345,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,323. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.69. International Seaways has a 52 week low of $12.44 and a 52 week high of $24.00.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.06. International Seaways had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 26.02%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Seaways will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 12, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 36 vessels, including 11 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 4 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 4 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

