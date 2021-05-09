International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) to report earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for International Money Express’ earnings. International Money Express posted earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that International Money Express will report full year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current year. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for International Money Express.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). International Money Express had a return on equity of 52.83% and a net margin of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $99.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.00 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IMXI shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of International Money Express in a report on Sunday, April 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of International Money Express from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMXI. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in International Money Express by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in International Money Express during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in International Money Express by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in International Money Express during the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in International Money Express by 406.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 6,440 shares during the last quarter. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IMXI traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.50. The stock had a trading volume of 749,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,997. International Money Express has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $18.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.52. The company has a market cap of $554.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

