International Game Technology (IGT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 11th. Analysts expect International Game Technology to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($1.22). International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 21.60% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect International Game Technology to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:IGT opened at $18.07 on Friday. International Game Technology has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $20.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 2.34.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IGT. Argus raised shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.28.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Global Lottery and Global Gaming. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

