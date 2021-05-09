International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter. International Flavors & Fragrances has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.44%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect International Flavors & Fragrances to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of IFF stock opened at $146.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a PE ratio of 43.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1-year low of $99.54 and a 1-year high of $147.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.08 and a 200 day moving average of $124.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.92%.

IFF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $139.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Societe Generale upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.40.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

