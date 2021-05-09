Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Purchased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 1,098.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ICE. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 68.0% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 743.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ICE. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.50.

In related news, insider David S. Goone sold 5,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.25, for a total transaction of $576,555.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 208,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,620,212.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider David S. Goone sold 9,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total transaction of $1,012,400.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,290,676.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 52,808 shares of company stock worth $6,091,484 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $114.81 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.01 and a 12-month high of $121.96. The company has a market capitalization of $64.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.89.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.02%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

