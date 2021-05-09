Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) PT Set at C$19.00 by Tudor Pickering & Holt

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) received a C$19.00 price objective from equities researchers at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Inter Pipeline from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Tudor Pickering boosted their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline to C$19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. CSFB set a C$20.00 price target on shares of Inter Pipeline and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$13.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$14.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$17.35.

Get Inter Pipeline alerts:

Inter Pipeline stock opened at C$17.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.70 billion and a PE ratio of 21.36. Inter Pipeline has a 52 week low of C$10.33 and a 52 week high of C$18.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$17.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.49.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.25. The business had revenue of C$624.30 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Inter Pipeline will post 1.1099999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Inter Pipeline

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.