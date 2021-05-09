Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) PT Raised to C$19.00

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Tudor Pickering to C$19.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IPL. ATB Capital increased their target price on Inter Pipeline from C$13.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Inter Pipeline from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James set a C$18.25 price objective on Inter Pipeline and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy cut Inter Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$17.35.

Shares of Inter Pipeline stock opened at C$17.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.70 billion and a PE ratio of 21.36. Inter Pipeline has a 12 month low of C$10.33 and a 12 month high of C$18.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.97 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.49.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.25. The company had revenue of C$624.30 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Inter Pipeline will post 1.1099999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

