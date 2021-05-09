Inter Parfums (IPAR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $184.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.00 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Inter Parfums to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ IPAR opened at $74.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.86 and a beta of 0.95. Inter Parfums has a 1 year low of $36.46 and a 1 year high of $77.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

In other Inter Parfums news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total transaction of $158,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Philippe Santi sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.82, for a total value of $177,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IPAR. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Inter Parfums from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. BWS Financial raised their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Inter Parfums currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.67.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations.

