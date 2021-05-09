Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $296.00 to $285.00. The stock had previously closed at $253.16, but opened at $240.50. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Insulet shares last traded at $242.37, with a volume of 5,670 shares traded.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $235.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $258.93.

In other Insulet news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.17, for a total value of $3,992,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,589 shares in the company, valued at $15,062,294.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Insulet by 5,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $278.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.54. The company has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 532.26 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.22). Insulet had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $246.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Insulet’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

About Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

