Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) PT Lowered to $300.00

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) had its target price reduced by research analysts at SVB Leerink from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.10% from the company’s previous close. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Insulet’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on Insulet from $282.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Insulet from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $258.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $234.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $278.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.54. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 532.26 and a beta of 0.76. Insulet has a 12-month low of $164.40 and a 12-month high of $306.46.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.22). Insulet had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $246.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Insulet will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Insulet news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.17, for a total transaction of $3,992,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,062,294.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,482,000. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 483,529 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $123,605,000 after purchasing an additional 269,197 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,881,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 754.5% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 210,994 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,052,000 after purchasing an additional 186,301 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 719,062 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $183,814,000 after purchasing an additional 171,770 shares during the period.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

