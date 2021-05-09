Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) PT Lowered to $300.00

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) had its target price reduced by research analysts at SVB Leerink from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.10% from the company’s previous close. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Insulet’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on Insulet from $282.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Insulet from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $258.93.
Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $234.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $278.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.54. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 532.26 and a beta of 0.76. Insulet has a 12-month low of $164.40 and a 12-month high of $306.46.
In other Insulet news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.17, for a total transaction of $3,992,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,062,294.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,482,000. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 483,529 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $123,605,000 after purchasing an additional 269,197 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,881,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 754.5% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 210,994 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,052,000 after purchasing an additional 186,301 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 719,062 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $183,814,000 after purchasing an additional 171,770 shares during the period.
Insulet Company Profile
Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.
