Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) PT Lowered to $285.00

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $296.00 to $285.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 21.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on PODD. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $235.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Friday, January 15th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Insulet from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Insulet from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $258.93.

Get Insulet alerts:

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $234.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $278.91 and a 200-day moving average of $264.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 532.26 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Insulet has a twelve month low of $164.40 and a twelve month high of $306.46.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $246.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.89 million. Insulet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Insulet will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.17, for a total value of $3,992,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,062,294.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PODD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter worth about $128,482,000. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in Insulet by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 483,529 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $123,605,000 after acquiring an additional 269,197 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,881,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Insulet by 754.5% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 210,994 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,052,000 after acquiring an additional 186,301 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Insulet by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 719,062 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $183,814,000 after acquiring an additional 171,770 shares during the period.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.