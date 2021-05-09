Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $258.38.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PODD. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $235.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Insulet from $296.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Insulet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD traded down $18.97 on Tuesday, hitting $234.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,925,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,016. Insulet has a 1-year low of $164.40 and a 1-year high of $306.46. The stock has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 532.26 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $278.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.54. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $246.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.89 million. Insulet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 8.94%. Insulet’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Insulet will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.17, for a total value of $3,992,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,062,294.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Insulet by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 855 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Insulet by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Insulet by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,576 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Insulet by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

