InspireMD (NSPR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 11th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. InspireMD had a negative net margin of 276.89% and a negative return on equity of 110.91%. On average, analysts expect InspireMD to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get InspireMD alerts:

NSPR stock opened at $5.04 on Friday. InspireMD has a 12 month low of $4.23 and a 12 month high of $22.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.41.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InspireMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Kester purchased 120,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.62 per share, with a total value of $74,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About InspireMD

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system for use in carotid artery applications; and MGuard Prime embolic protection systems for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction, and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for InspireMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InspireMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.