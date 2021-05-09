Inspire Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Inspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 163.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NIO in the 4th quarter valued at about $666,462,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in NIO by 407,573.9% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,290,000 after acquiring an additional 8,497,915 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in NIO by 213.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,448,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,315,000 after acquiring an additional 4,392,059 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in NIO in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,626,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in NIO by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,014,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966,879 shares in the last quarter.

Get NIO alerts:

NIO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $46.40 to $68.30 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NIO from $33.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of NIO from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.89.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $36.94 on Friday. Nio Inc – has a 1 year low of $3.18 and a 1 year high of $66.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $57.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.72 and a beta of 2.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.90.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.73) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 133.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Featured Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO).

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.